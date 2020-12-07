Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing Ram Charan in the film RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli. With this film, the actress will be making her debut in Telugu industry,

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli’s most anticipated film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn among others is hitting the headlines ever since Alia Bhatt joined the team in Hyderabad. The actress who will essay the role of Sita in the film has taken a break from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi to shoot for RRR.

The 27-year-old actress who is making her debut in Telugu industry will be seen romancing handsome hunk Ram Charan in the film and to see this her South fans are going berserk to see the two charming actors together on the silver screen.

Welcoming the actress on board, makers dropped few pics of Alia and director Rajamouli and captioned it as, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR". In the pic, Alia is looking refreshing like a winter morning and is having a nice time chatting with the director.

Earlier, makers finished 50 day-long schedules wherein they shot few action scenes post COVID-19 lockdown and then recently had a short schedule in Mahabaleshwar. Now the team has shifted to Hyderabad where they will shoot Alia’s part in the 6-day schedule and then the actress will join back Bhansali as he wants additional dates from her.

On the work front, Alia has several films in her kitty such as Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. All these films were supposed to release this year, however, due to pandemic makers have shifted their date to next year i.e 2021 and this means the bubbly actress is going to have a blockbuster year in 2021 with three releases in her kitty.

