RRR movie makers took to the official social media handle of the film and shared the motion poster of Ajay Devgn from the film. Scroll down to watch the video and know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming film RRR's makers have released the first motion poster of the lead actor Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday. Yes, as the actor is celebrating his special day on April 2, the official Twitter handle of RRR dropped a motion poster and captioned it as, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie."

The upcoming magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) also stars ace actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and more. The film has been directed by Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli and is going to release on October 13 this year. The film is expected to be a theatrical release.

Announcing about the release date, the makers of RRR took to their Twitter handle a few months ago. They wrote, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS... #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR."

Meanwhile, apart from Ajay, actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's first looks from the film have been introduced. Also, this film will mark Alia Bhatt's debut in South industry. The actress who learned Telugu for the film will be seen romancing Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia Morris.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal