RRR Actors Ram Charan And Jr NTR On Their 3-Decade Long Family Rivalry: ‘We Were Tired, Just Wanted To Be Friends’

SS Rajamouli’s team ‘RRR’ is on a high currently after securing back to back international awards at prestigious events. After their most recent win of the Best Foreign Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, the movie’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR sat down for an interview for an international media outlet and reflected upon their three-decade long family rivalry.

For the unversed, Jr NTR is the grandson of veteran actor-turned-politician N. T. Rama Rao, while Ram Charan is the son of the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. While the families’ rivalries have never been a secret in the southern film industry, the duo’s bond certainly left many bedazzled.

Opening up about their family equations and how it affected their bond, Ram Charan and Jr NTR spoke to LA Times and said that they were tired of the news about their rivalry and just wanted to be friends.

“The whole concept of having a rivalry brought us together. The only path we could take was friendship because we were bored of [the] news of rivalry for more than three decades,” Ram Charan was quoted as saying in a report by News18.

To this, Jr NTR added, “It’s simple physics, opposite poles attract. Charan gets attracted to what he doesn’t have in him. And I get attracted to what I don’t attain in myself, so we look up to each other. It’s a support system. We complement each other, and we can share a few secrets that will never get out.”

RRR has been on a roll ever since it started its international awards campaign. In the last week itself, the film has won a Golden Globe Award and two Critics Choice Awards. RRR is also shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 and is a top contender in the Best Original score category for its now globally famous song, Naatu Naatu.