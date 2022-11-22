RRR 2: Writer Vijayendra Prasad Confirms Story Has Been LOCKED For SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus

SS Rajamouli’s recent confirmation about a sequel to ‘RRR’ being in the works has left fans excited. And now, another big update has been dropped by writer Vijayendra Prasad.

The renowned writer, who has penned several blockbuster hits in Telugu cinema, recently confirmed that the story for ‘RRR 2’ has been locked. “The veteran scenarist revealed that the film's team has finally “cracked the sequel’s premise," to the much excitement of Telugu cinema lovers,” read a report in Pinkvilla.

While speaking at an event recently, SS Rajamouli had confirmed that he and his father, Vijayendra Prasad, are currently working on the second installment of ‘RRR’. “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story,” Rajamouli was quoted as saying according to various media reports.

Superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are expected to feature in the second installment of ‘RRR’ and play Sitarama Raju and Bheem respectively. It is also being speculated that the film might not be in continuation to the first installment and will be a spiritual sequel.

Recently, ‘RRR’ was released in Japan. The trio of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR visited Japan to promote the film. ‘RRR’ also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

‘RRR’ fans were left disappointed after the film was not selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. However, the makers applied the film in 14 categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign.

Making the announcement via social media, the makers shared an official note that read, “#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible.”

“We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,” the note read.