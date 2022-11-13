RRR 2 In Development? SS Rajmouli Gives A Big Update About Film's Sequel

RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights worldwide and has become one of the most successful films of 2022. Even after months of the release of RRR, the movie's craze is not going anywhere and is still trending on the OTT platforms. Here's some good news for all RRR fans! Director SS Rajamouli has confirmed that RRR 2 is in the works and his father is working on the script.

According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR team has submitted the movie to the Oscars 2023 for consideration in categories including--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

"We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the official statement reads.

While talking to the director duo Russo Brothers during The Gray Man promotions, Rajamouli said that he was surprised to see a good reaction from the west about RRR. "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West," he said.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.