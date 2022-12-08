Royal Family's Response On Meghan's Media Treatment To Diana's Funeral, 10 Revelations In 'Harry And Meghan'

NETFLIX has collaborated with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for a six-part documentary series, which will shed light on the personal lives of the ex-royals and the problems faced by them because of the media and royal family.

Both Harry and Meghan made some shocking revelations in the docu-series about how the media treated Meghan and the family's response to it and about Princess Diana's funeral.

Take a look at some quotes from the series:

HARRY ON FAMILY'S RESPONSE TO MEGHAN'S MEDIA TREATMENT

As far as a lot of the family were concerned everything she was being put through, they had been put through as well, so it was almost like a rite of passage. Some of the members of the family were like my wife had to go through that so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently. I said the difference here is the race element.

HARRY ON DIANA'S FUNERAL

He said they had to wear two hats - of grieving sons and the royal hat: "Show no emotion, get out there, meet the people and shake their hands."

HARRY ON HIS CHILDHOOD AND THE MEDIA

There was always public pressure, with its fair share of drama, stress and also tears, and witnessing those tears. You always see it on my mum's face.

HARRY ON WOMEN IN THE ROYAL FAMILY

He had learnt "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution". When I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media, the same media that had driven so many other people away from me.

HARRY ON MEGHAN

She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world. For so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with. The difference between making the decision with your head or your heart. My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son.

HARRY ON MEGHAN AND HIS MOTHER

So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum, she has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence, and she has this warmth about her. I accept that there will be people around the world who will fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum. You know, I didn't want history to repeat itself.

HARRY ON THE MEDIA

This is about duty and service and I feel as though, being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media.

HARRY ON MEGHAN'S MEDIA HOUNDING

To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard. It's basically the hunter versus the prey.

MEGHAN ON THEIR ENGAGEMENT INTERVIEW

Meghan: It was an "orchestrated reality show". My point is we weren't allowed to tell our story because they didn't want... Harry: We've never been allowed to tell our story. Meghan: That's true... Until now.

HARRY ON BRINGING UP THEIR CHILDREN, PARENTS' DIVORCES

What's most important for the two of us is to make sure we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.