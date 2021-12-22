New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar starrer, Rowdy Rathore which was released in June 2021, is all set to make its sequel! Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed that he is working on the script of Rowdy Rathore 2. For the unversed, KV Vijayendra Prasad happens to be the writer of Baahubali: The Beginning and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR.

Confirming the news, KV Vijayendra Prasad told an English news portal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for the sequel of the film, and he is working on the script. “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab [Sanjay Leela Bhansali, producer] approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon,” KV Vijayendra Prasad as quoted by Mid Day said.

Also, KV Vijayendra Prasad penned the script of Rowdy Rathore’s original film in Telugu titled, ‘Vikramarkudu’. However, as per the report, the sequel of the movie will be made in Hindi only.

Further, the report also added that Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha will respire the characters of Shiva and Paro from the first installment of the film and will remain in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theaters by the end of 2022.

“Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Paro. While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors in the end of 2022,” the source as quoted by Mid Day said.

A few days back, Salman Khan confirmed that he will be featuring in the sequel of his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, filmmaker Kabir Khan who helmed Bajrangi Bhaijaan said that the script is not yet ready, nor has the idea been formed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen