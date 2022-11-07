Rorschach OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Psychological Thriller Film

SUPERSTAR Mammootty's film 'Rorschcha' will finally release on the OTT platform. The movie received a positive response from the audience and critics and did an average performance at the box office. Apart from Mammootty, the movie also stars Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram and Asif Ali.

Rorschach OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Thriller Film

Rorschach will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 11, 2022, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Announcing the release date, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "An accident, a death and a life upturned. Catch the story of Luke Anthony’s ultimate revenge #Rorschach Streaming From 11th November in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi."

Directed by Nissam Basheer and produced by Mammootty under, Mammootty Kampany, Rorschach's music was composed by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography was done by Nimish Ravi. It is a neo-noir psychological action thriller film.

The audience is excited to watch the movie in other languages as well. One person wrote, "That's the beauty of South industry what a movie experience this was... I'm a fan of a thriller so I watched it in Malayalam. now thanks to Hotstar will watch it in Hindi." Another commented, "Oh my god! Stunned by the dialogue, your acting and the scenes... You literally gave me goosebumps. This is gonna be an absolute masterpiece."

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Priyan Ottathilanu, in which he made a cameo appearance. The actor will star in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and will also produce the film. He is also working on his film Christopher. He will be seen in Kadugannawa Oru Yatra and Kaathal: The Core as well. He is also working on his Telugu film, Agent, which also stars Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya.