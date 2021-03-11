Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma is garnering mix response from viewers. Scroll down to Twitterati reaction

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, makers of Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan released the film in theatres. This is the first A-lister film to hit the big screens after theatres were shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The horror-comedy helmed by Hardik Mehta has garnered mixed reactions both from critics and the audience.

Roohi is the story of two men who are on a mission to save the brides from a witch named Afza. Afza, who is residing in the body of a girl named Roohi, abducts newly-wed brides on their honeymoon. The film takes you on a spooky yet hilarious ride making the viewers go ROFL. Interestingly, viewers are praising Janhvi Kapoor's acting in the film, Roohi. Taking to Twitter, one of the viewers wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor's innocence of Roohi and horror of Afza has done wonders in the film"

However, the film failed to leave an impression on the viewers' mind. Netizens took to their Twitter handle and gave their reviews, calling it a copy of 'Stree'. One of the users wrote, "Roohi is nothing but a spoofy joke under the name of Horror-comedy. A wholesome disaster, exactly half of "Stree".

Here have a look at how netizens reacted:

The first to release in theatres after baaghi 3 and thats a disater didn't expect this from the makers

(Disappointed)



Rating- (3/10)#Roohi #roohireview pic.twitter.com/8fc4znNgsp — Akshay kumar (@Akshaysuniverse) March 11, 2021

#RoohiReview 1.5/5

Horrible headache film #JhanviKapoor terrible acting if this continues for next few films she shl retire from industry #RajkummarRao first time felt little bit overacting

Music is average

Verdict disaster

Please skip to save urself#Roohi #JathiRatnalu — Operalife (@coolunicorn452) March 11, 2021

#RoohiReview : #Roohi is one of the weakest film from #dineshvijan banner, even #Raabta was good compared to it

Story & Screenplay are one note while the acting is below par with only @RajkummarRao showing some credibility. Poor show



⭐ ✨ (1.5)/5 — Shubham (@Shubham26383793) March 11, 2021

Meanwhile, some netizens praised the film, especially the actors' dialogue delivery and acting skills.

Here have a look:

Watched #Roohi. Super entertaining I’ve laughed so much! 🔥@RajkummarRao✌️@varunsharma90 👏 #jahnvikapoor 💥 an amazing film I was on the edge through outSuch a funny and scary at the same time! #RoohiReview A must watch film in theatres 👉🏻 Rating: 3.5 #rajkumarrao @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/R0PvONTckO — Chandan Jais↗️ (@chandan25) March 11, 2021

Its intermission #Roohi #RoohiReview so far #JhanviKapoor minimal screen space but very expressive and @varunsharma90 is like non stop chatter box and @RajkummarRao repeats what he did in #BarileyKiBarfi the same mannerisms. — KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 11, 2021

Roohi was helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

On the work front, Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun have few films in their kitty that are scheduled to release this year. The film was announced in 2019 and was scheduled to release in June 2020. However, due to a pandemic, the makers postponed the film. Earlier, the name of the film Roohi Afza, but later makers changed the name to just Roohi.

