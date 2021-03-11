Roohi Twitter Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer garners mix response; Twitterati call it 'spoofy joke'
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, makers of Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan released the film in theatres. This is the first A-lister film to hit the big screens after theatres were shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The horror-comedy helmed by Hardik Mehta has garnered mixed reactions both from critics and the audience.
Roohi is the story of two men who are on a mission to save the brides from a witch named Afza. Afza, who is residing in the body of a girl named Roohi, abducts newly-wed brides on their honeymoon. The film takes you on a spooky yet hilarious ride making the viewers go ROFL. Interestingly, viewers are praising Janhvi Kapoor's acting in the film, Roohi. Taking to Twitter, one of the viewers wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor's innocence of Roohi and horror of Afza has done wonders in the film"
However, the film failed to leave an impression on the viewers' mind. Netizens took to their Twitter handle and gave their reviews, calling it a copy of 'Stree'. One of the users wrote, "Roohi is nothing but a spoofy joke under the name of Horror-comedy. A wholesome disaster, exactly half of "Stree".
Here have a look at how netizens reacted:
#Roohi (2021) :— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 11, 2021
Movie Review :
Roohi is nothing but a spoofy joke under the name of Horror-comedy. A wholesome disaster, exactly half of "Stree".
RATING - 4/10*#RoohiReview #JanhviKapoor #RajkummarRao #VarunSharma #RoohiAfza #RoohiMovie #MovieReview #FilmReview #Stree #Review pic.twitter.com/b1Z7T9cKCJ
The first to release in theatres after baaghi 3 and thats a disater didn't expect this from the makers— Akshay kumar (@Akshaysuniverse) March 11, 2021
(Disappointed)
Rating- (3/10)#Roohi #roohireview pic.twitter.com/8fc4znNgsp
#RoohiReview— Smit (@Smit06588060) March 11, 2021
After 15 watching roohi in theatre : pic.twitter.com/tOS9bs0vYz
After watching Roohi— gautam gada (@GautamGada) March 11, 2021
Sadly I have to say
Neither Varun Sharma or Rajkumar Rao can save
Nepo kid like
Jhanvi Kapoor Janhvi
She just can't act period
Retweet#jhanvikapoor #Janhvikapoor #VarunSharma #rajkumarrao #roohi #roohireview #Mumbai #Maharashtra #lockdown pic.twitter.com/pJEQm4245D
#RoohiReview 1.5/5— Operalife (@coolunicorn452) March 11, 2021
Horrible headache film #JhanviKapoor terrible acting if this continues for next few films she shl retire from industry #RajkummarRao first time felt little bit overacting
Music is average
Verdict disaster
Please skip to save urself#Roohi #JathiRatnalu
#RoohiReview : #Roohi is one of the weakest film from #dineshvijan banner, even #Raabta was good compared to it— Shubham (@Shubham26383793) March 11, 2021
Story & Screenplay are one note while the acting is below par with only @RajkummarRao showing some credibility. Poor show
⭐ ✨ (1.5)/5
Meanwhile, some netizens praised the film, especially the actors' dialogue delivery and acting skills.
Here have a look:
The eyes of #JhanviKapoor shown from the key hole of the door takes us back to @SrideviBKapoor days of #Kollywood sure #JhanviKapoor will have a bright future in #Bollywood #Roohi #RoohiReview @Deepak11412544 @BoneyKapoor— KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 11, 2021
Wow opening scene itself #VarunSharma mocks #SushantSinghRajput that's nice #Roohi #RoohiReview.— KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 11, 2021
Watched #Roohi. Super entertaining I’ve laughed so much! 🔥@RajkummarRao✌️@varunsharma90 👏 #jahnvikapoor 💥 an amazing film I was on the edge through outSuch a funny and scary at the same time! #RoohiReview A must watch film in theatres 👉🏻 Rating: 3.5 #rajkumarrao @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/R0PvONTckO— Chandan Jais↗️ (@chandan25) March 11, 2021
Its intermission #Roohi #RoohiReview so far #JhanviKapoor minimal screen space but very expressive and @varunsharma90 is like non stop chatter box and @RajkummarRao repeats what he did in #BarileyKiBarfi the same mannerisms.— KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 11, 2021
#Roohi is entertaining film but it's one time watch film. @RajkummarRao did good job. Comic timing of @varunsharma90 is very good. @janhvikapoorr also did decent job.#Roohi #Roohireview @MaddockFilms— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) March 11, 2021
Rating - 3 star
Roohi was helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.
On the work front, Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun have few films in their kitty that are scheduled to release this year. The film was announced in 2019 and was scheduled to release in June 2020. However, due to a pandemic, the makers postponed the film. Earlier, the name of the film Roohi Afza, but later makers changed the name to just Roohi.
