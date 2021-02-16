Roohi is slated to release on March 11 this year. The film has been helmed by Hardik Mehta, watch the trailer inside:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment desk: The much-anticipated trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi is finally out. The trailer was released by Maddock production house and as soon as it was out, netizens went gaga over it. In just 2 hours of its release, the trailer has received many views.

The trailer begins with Janhvi Kapoor being kidnapped and after that, a woman is seen walking in a red saree, and from the back, it looks like she is Janhvi. In the next scene, Rajkummar Rao is seen entering a haunted house where he is looking for Janhvi who is playing the role of Roohi. As he enters the house, he sees Roohi walking upside down on the roof that scares him and he runs from the house. Outside the house, he meets Veer, the role played by Varun Sharma, who is seen in his usual fun character.

In the film, Vir and Raj will take responsibility to save the women of the village from Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor), who abducts the bride on their honeymoon.

The scenes of the trailer are filled with spooky music and scary-comedy-packed sequences. Janhvi is also seen twisting her neck in 360 degrees, and her feet are backward. From the trailer, Janhvi is seen playing an impressive role and her prosthetics are surely doing the witch magic.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao shared the teaser with the caption that read, "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!"

Meanwhile, the film was earlier named Rooh Afza and was later changed to Roohi Afzana, and now the film is called Roohi. The film is a follow up of the 2018 film Stree. The 2018 film starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and this time, Janhvi will be playing the lead role of Roohi.

The film is slated to release on March 11 this year. Roohi has been helmed by Hardik Mehta and the film is scripted by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is also the co-producer of the film.

