New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Cinema is back on track after a nationwide lockdown in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Filmmakers have started releasing their films in theatres. However, some are following the digital way to release their movies. This year movie buffs are going to witness several big-budget films such as 83, Sooryavanshi, Radhe among others, in the theatre.
As we have entered the third month of 2021, here we have brought you the full list of Bollywood films and web-series that are all set to release this year.
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN MARCH 2021
Theatrical Release
March 11: Roohi
March 12: Time to Dance
March 12: Fauji Calling
March 19: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
March 19: Mumbai Saga
March 19: Flight
March 22: No Means No
March 22: Haathi Mere Saathi
March 22: Koi Jaane Naa
OTT Films & Web series Release
March 8: Bombay Begums (Netflix)
March 19: The Wife (ZEE5)
March 26: Silence...Can You Hear It? (ZEE5)
March 26: Pagglait (Netflix)
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN APRIL 2021
Theatrical Release
April 23: Bunty Aur Babli 2 & Thalaivi
April 30: Chehre
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN MAY 2021
Theatrical Release
May 13: Radhe
May 14: Satyameva Jayate 2
May 28: Bell Bottom
OTT Films & Web series Release
May 21: Toofan (Amazon Prime)
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN JUNE 2021
Theatrical Release
June 4: 83
June 18: Jhund
June 25: Shamshera
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN JULY 2021
Theatrical Release
July 2: Major & Shershaah &
July 9: 14 Phere & Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
July30: Gangubai Kathiawadi & Radhe Shyam
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN AUGUST 2021
Theatrical Release
August 6: Atrangi Re
August 13: Attack
August 27: Jayeshbhai Jordaar
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN SEPTEMBER 2021
Theatrical Release
September 4: Sharmaji Namkeen
September 9: Liger
September 10: Bhoot Police
September 17: Anek & The Battle of Bhima Koregaon
September 24: Tadap
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN OCTOBER 2021
Theatrical Release
October 1: Dhaakad
October 13: RRR
October 15: Maidaan
October 22: Looop Lapeta
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN NOVEMBER 2021
Theatrical Release
November 5: Prithviraj & Jersey
November 19: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN DECEMBER 2021
December 3: Heropanti 2
December 24: Laal Singh Chaddha
December 31: Cirkus
