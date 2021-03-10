As we have entered the third month of 2021, here we have brought you the full list of Bollywood films and web-series that are all set to release this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Cinema is back on track after a nationwide lockdown in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Filmmakers have started releasing their films in theatres. However, some are following the digital way to release their movies. This year movie buffs are going to witness several big-budget films such as 83, Sooryavanshi, Radhe among others, in the theatre.

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN MARCH 2021

Theatrical Release

March 11: Roohi

March 12: Time to Dance

March 12: Fauji Calling

March 19: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

March 19: Mumbai Saga

March 19: Flight

March 22: No Means No

March 22: Haathi Mere Saathi

March 22: Koi Jaane Naa

OTT Films & Web series Release

March 8: Bombay Begums (Netflix)

March 19: The Wife (ZEE5)

March 26: Silence...Can You Hear It? (ZEE5)

March 26: Pagglait (Netflix)

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN APRIL 2021

Theatrical Release

April 23: Bunty Aur Babli 2 & Thalaivi

April 30: Chehre

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN MAY 2021

Theatrical Release

May 13: Radhe

May 14: Satyameva Jayate 2

May 28: Bell Bottom

OTT Films & Web series Release

May 21: Toofan (Amazon Prime)

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN JUNE 2021

Theatrical Release

June 4: 83

June 18: Jhund

June 25: Shamshera

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN JULY 2021

Theatrical Release

July 2: Major & Shershaah &

July 9: 14 Phere & Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

July30: Gangubai Kathiawadi & Radhe Shyam

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN AUGUST 2021

Theatrical Release

August 6: Atrangi Re

August 13: Attack

August 27: Jayeshbhai Jordaar

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Theatrical Release

September 4: Sharmaji Namkeen

September 9: Liger

September 10: Bhoot Police

September 17: Anek & The Battle of Bhima Koregaon

September 24: Tadap

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN OCTOBER 2021

Theatrical Release

October 1: Dhaakad

October 13: RRR

October 15: Maidaan

October 22: Looop Lapeta

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN NOVEMBER 2021

Theatrical Release

November 5: Prithviraj & Jersey

November 19: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

BOLLYWOOD FILMS-WEB SERIES IN DECEMBER 2021

December 3: Heropanti 2

December 24: Laal Singh Chaddha

December 31: Cirkus

