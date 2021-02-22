Roohi: The song Panghat is crooned by Divya Kumar and Asses Kaur, it is composed by Jigar and the lyricist of the song is Amitabh Bhattacharya.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first song of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer film is out. The song is titled Panghat and it was released on Monday morning. In the song, Janhvi is seen in a dual role, and she is surely casting her magic spell on Rajkummar and Varun.

The song shows the glamorous yet spooky side of Janhvi. She is seen in two gorgeous attires. In the first, she is donning a red lehenga and is looking like a beautiful bride in it. In the second, she is carrying a black outfit that she carried with statement head jewelry. On the other hand, Rajkummar and Varun were seen in purple sherwanis, and not to forget to mention they were looking amazing in it.

The song Panghat is crooned by Divya Kumar and Asses Kaur, it is composed by Jigar and the lyricist of the song is Amitabh Bhattacharya. There is a small rap in the song too and that is by Mellow D. For the uninitiated, the starting of the song has a verse from Amir Khusrao, "Bahut Kathin Hai Dagar Panghat Ki."

The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. In the film, Janhvi is playing the role of a ghost Roohi, who abducts the bride of the village on their honeymoon night. Going by the trailer, Rajkummar and Varun will be seen taking the responsibility of saving the brides from the ghost. This is the first time when Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen space.

Roohi is a follow-up film of Stree. The 2018 film 'Stree' starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. In the film, Shraddha plays the role of the ghost. Pankaj Tripathi also played a key role in the 2018 film.

