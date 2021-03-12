New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi, hit the silver screens on Thursday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The film, helmed by Hardik Mehta, garnered mixed response both from the critics and audience. The film which was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic opened the account at a steady pace by collecting Rs 3.06 crore, as per Taran Adarsh. So far this is the biggest opening for a Hindi film.

Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹ 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu ₹ 3.06 cr. #India biz."

#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹ 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu ₹ 3.06 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/udH2i0ZGpR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2021

As per Box Office Report India, the advance booking of the film was very slow. However, on the day of its release, the collection moved a notch higher. INOX cinema closed its day with a collection of Rs 60 lakh, PVR collected Rs 93 lakh, and Cinepolis collected Rs 35 lakh.

Roohi was the first A-lister film to get a release in theatres after they were shut down due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, Roohi witnessed a major flow of audience from Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Banglore and Chandigarh. As we have entered Friday, experts expect a rise in the collection by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the actors Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun garnered immense applaud from the audience and critics. Interestingly, Janhvi, who was criticised for being a nepo kid, received a good response from the audience for her acting and dancing skills in the film.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv