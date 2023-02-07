Ronit Roy Says He Declined H'wood Offer Because Of Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan Says, 'That's Why I'm Not Ethical'

Actor Ronit Roy, who is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada, recently opened up on why he refused Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty. According to NDTV, Roy recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Shehzada's lead cast Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon where Ronit disclosed about rhe same.

As Kapil Sharma informed the audience that Ronit got a role in Zero Dark Thirty, but he refused it because of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. Opening up about the same, Ronit said, "I got the offer for Zero Dark Thirty and that too without any audition. They said, 'We don't need an audition since Kathryn Bigelow (the film's director) has seen your work and she wants you in the role'."

The Kaabil actor then explained, "Since their film (Karan Johar's Student Of The Year) is scheduled, that can't be moved. We cannot tell them, 'agle saal aana... jaise ye Kartik (Aaryan) bolta hai (We cannot tell them to come next year as Kartik Aaryan says)'. So, Karan had my dates."

He further said, "I asked them, not Karan but his team, and I said, 'It's a big event for me to work with an Oscar-winning filmmaker'. But they said, 'No, it's not possible, we cannot release the dates. So, I said no to Zero Dark Thirty."

"And, then when I called up Karan's team a week ahead of the Student Of The Year shooting, asking when the shoot begins, they replied, 'haan hum abhi vo kar nahi rahe (we are not doing that right now)'. So, that was the biggest bummer. I could not take up that offer and even they (KJo's film) did not happen on time," said Ronit.

Reacting to this, Kriti Sanon said, "This is the problem with being ethical." Soon after that, Kartik Aaryan joked, "That's why I'm not ethical."