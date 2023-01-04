'Romeo & Juliet' Actors Sue Paramount For Child Abuse Over Nudity Scene In Film

Romeo and Juliet, released in 1968, is one of the most popular and classic films of all time and went on to win Academy Awards as well. However, the movie has gotten into a controversy after five decades as the lead actors of the film, Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, have sued Paramount Studios for alleged sexual abuse, negligence and more.

According to a report by Deadline, Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have filed a sexual abuse suit for over 100 million USD against the production company after over five decades. The movie was directed by Franco Zeffirelli and he passed away in 2019. Hussey and Whiting were 15 and 16 respectively when the movie was released.

"Defendants were dishonest and secretly filmed the nude or partially nude minor children without their knowledge, in violation of the state and federal laws regulating said child sexual abuse and exploitation," Deadline cited the filing of the aforementioned actors.

"Plaintiffs have suffered and will continue to suffer physical pain and mental pain along with extreme and severe mental anguish and emotional distress," the filing further read.

According to Deadline, Zeffirelli is not a defendant in the action as he passed away in 2019.

Hussey and Whiting, estimated that the film production giant has made upwards of 500 million USD from the Shakespearean adaptation, are seeking punitive and exemplary damages which account for over 100 million USD.

The manager of the lead actors in the film 'Romeo And Juliet', Tony Marinozzi, talked about the lawsuit to Deadline. "It has taken great courage for both Olivia and Leonard to address the sexploitation/sexualization (of minors) that occurred then, and unfortunately continues to permeate our society today," Marinozzi said.

Romeo And Juliet was released in March 1968 and became one of the biggest box-office successes of that year. It received four Academy Award nominations, winning two of them in the categories of 'Best Cinematography' and 'Best Costume Design'. Hussey and Whiting won the Golden Globe Awards for their performances as well.

