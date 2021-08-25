Earlier this month, Watts had undergone an emergency medical procedure for an unspecified condition. He was surrounded by his family during his last time. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous drummer Charlie Watts of popular band Rolling Stone died at the age of 80 in London. His spokesperson confirmed the news of his demise through an official statement.

He mailed the statement to media house CNN saying, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

The statement further read, "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Earlier this month, Watts had undergone an emergency medical procedure for an unspecified condition, which was the reason he was not named for the Stones' scheduled 'No Filter' tour of the US.

In his autobiography, 'Life', Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards says Charlie Watts "has always been the bed that I lie on musically". That bed -- the dapper, reserved drummer of the British rock group, who was the polar opposite of its flamboyant and raucous frontman Mick Jagger -- has been moved out by the hand of God.

For millions of Stones fans around the world, the man universally acclaimed as the best rock drummer of his generation, who defined immortal numbers such as 'Paint It, Black', 'Ruby Tuesday' and 'Honky Tonk Women', will be missed -- and how!

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal