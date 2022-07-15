Rohman Shawl Reacts To Ex-Girlfriend Sushmita Sen's Relationship With Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are the talking about the town since last night. The father of the IPL, Lalit Modi shook the internet upside down on Thursday when he announced his relationship with former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen. Now, Sushimtia's ex-beau Rohman Shawl has reacted to the news and said 'love is beautiful and people should be happy for them'.

Lalit Modi, on Thursday (July 14) took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures where Sushmita sen can also be seen. The former IPL Chairman called Sen his 'better half' and announced a 'new beginning.' This came as a shocker to many.

Sharing the post, Lalit wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day," Lalit further added.

For the unversed, Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, who died due to cancer in 2018. Lalit and Minal married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya

While Sushmita Sen's brother is surprised by the announcement, her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, is happy for the couple.

Rohman Shawl reacts to Sushmita Sen's dating Lalit Modi's news

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohman said, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

When Rohman and Sushmita parted ways

Back last year, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship. Their relationship began in 2018, when the actress dropped pictures with Rohman, leaving all her fans curious. The ex-couple shared a good bond together, and even their families were involved including Shushmita's daughter Alisah Sen and Renee Sen.

Through an Instagram post, Sushmita announced their break-up in December 2021.