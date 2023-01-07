Rohit Shetty Undergoes Surgery After Getting Injured During Shoot In Hyderabad

DIRECTOR Rohit Shetty has been admitted to hospital after he was injured during the filming of his web series 'Indian Police Force' in Hyderabad on Saturday. The director sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital where doctors performed minor surgery.

Rohit's spokesperson said, "Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident." The Golmaal director sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city outskirts.

After the accident, the production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. It is said that the shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes.

The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule.

Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video show, and other key actors are participating in the shoot. In May last year, Sidharth Malhotra sustained a minor injury during the shoot for the 'Indian Police Force' in Goa.

Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth are making their web series debut. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

Also, with this series, Rohit Shetty is all set to expand his cop universe consisting of Singham, Singham 2, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. It will also be interesting to watch if Singham aka Ajay Devgn, Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi make their cameo in the much-anticipated series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty's last helmed movie 'Cirkus' was a huge box office flop. Cirkus featured Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and some comedy maestros such as Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma. He will also be directing Singham Again which will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.