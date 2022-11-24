Rohit Shetty Cuts A Hilarious Trailer For Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Release ‘Cirkus’|Read More

RANVEER Singh’s upcoming action-comedy directed by Rohit Shetty is creating tons of buzz amongst the duo’s fans. Titled a comedy of error ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer Singh has bagged the lead role, whereas actress Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and actor Varun Sharma will also be seen in pivotal roles.

With the countdown for the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s latest release, the team of ‘Cirkus’ is ready to unveil the trailer at a grand event on December 2 set in Mumbai, which is going to be a digital launch of the film.

According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, the insiders of the show seemingly are ready to launch a trailer of the film starring Ranveer Singh’s hilarious action and activities which is of 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

The 3-minute-47 second trailer will be loaded with various big-scale and coming moments of Ranveer Singh with the entire cast and makers of the film to create a buzz for his upcoming release. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the filmmaker is highly focused and has maintained a tight schedule for the trailer release, campaigning to release the details of the film on December 23.

However, the first trailer of the film is supposed to create a great impression on the audience being the first important asset of the film, the director is ready to release the unseen shots of the actor himself.

Rohit Shetty is very firm that he does not want to mislead his audience by releasing multiple trailers and promos, hence the filmmaker is ready to surprise his audience in one release and has cut the longer trailer.

‘Cirkus’ promises the audience a fun ride filled with masala action and comedy which is often seen in a Rohit Shetty film. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has recently completed the shoot of Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, opposite Alia Bhatt. This will be the second time the duo will be seen together on screen after the release of Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster hit ‘Gully Boy.’

On the other hand, ‘Cirkus’ will also mark the second project of Ranveer Singh with director Rohit Shetty as the duo previously worked together in ‘Simba’ and the actor also made an appearance in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ directed by Rohit Shetty.