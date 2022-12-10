Rohit Shetty Calls Deepika Padukone 'Controlled', 'Ranveer Singh Is Opposite...'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took everybody by surprise after he announced that actress Deepika Padukone will play the role of a female cop in Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. The director is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film will also see the Chennai Express actress making a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film.

As Rohit Shetty has worked with both Deepika and Ranveer, he recently opened up about working with them. According to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker got candid about how different it is to direct Deepika and Ranveer, stating that while the former is controlled and latter is opposite.

"I think the difference is, this boy (Ranveer), we have to tame him. He is like a generator and goes on, one has to hold him, whereas Deepika is controlled, she knows what she’s doing. Even Ranveer knows, he is very hard working where comedy is concerned," said Rohit Shetty.

At the launch of Current Laga Re, Deepika also spoke about her experience of working with Shetty. She said, "Meenaamma is one of my most iconic characters. I am playing the same role here. When I walked back on the set, I felt the same as I felt while walking on sets of Chennai Express." She went on to state that working with the director is 'always fun'.