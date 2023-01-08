Rohit Shetty Back On 'Indian Police Force' Set With Bandaged Hand, Assures ‘Nothing To Worry' | See Pic

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty met with a minor accident on the sets of his upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' starring Sidharth Malhotra. The 48-year-old director was rushed to a nearby hospital from the sets on Friday, where the 'Chennai Express' director dealt with fatal injuries and is all good.

Assuring his fans about his health, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Sidharth Malhotra and the rest of his crew giving his fans an update about his health. In the shared picture, Rohit Shetty can be seen wearing a bandage wrapped around his right hand and smiling for the camera alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Rohit Shetty inserted a caption with the picture and wrote, "Another car topple… but this time with stitches on 2 fingers…. Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine… thank you so much for your love and concern..Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin #indianpoliceforce".

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Rohit Shetty was busy shooting for an action scene in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, where he injured his fingers during a scene. Soon the filmmaker was rushed to hospital and was back on sets after some hours.

According to a report cited by News18, a spokesperson from the sets said, "Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident."

Talking about his upcoming release, 'Indian Police Force', the web series marks the OTT debut of Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, and also the directorial debut for Rohit Shetty.

The web series is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video and is an expansion of Rohit Shetty's cop universe beyond Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty is also keen to begin his coming film release titled, 'Singham Again' introducing Deepika Padukone to his cop universe as a female police officer.

His last release, 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma was a theatrical disaster at the box office, where the film was not able to earn more than Rs. 30 Crores.