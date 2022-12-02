Rohit Shetty Attends 'Cirkus' Trailer Launch Event; Says He Wants To Work With Allu Arjun, Karthi

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Cirkus, also starring actress Pooja Hegde in the lead role, released on Friday. The entire cast and crew of Cirkus attended the trailer launch event of the film. Director Rohit Shetty, who was also present at the trailer launch event, talked about making a film with South stars.

Naming a few of his favorite celebrities, director Rohit Shetty said, "I would love to make a film with everyone from the South. I would love to work with Ajith, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Karthi, and everyone else."

When asked about featuring Ranveer Singh and Vijay Joseph in the future, the filmmaker said that he will try to bring them together, adding that it would be exciting to see the two sharing the screen space.

The makers of Cirkus released the trailer of the film on Friday. Singh headed to his Instagram handle and shared the same. He wrote, "WELCOME TO ROHIT SHETTY’S COMEDY-VERSE !!! Trailer out now!"

The trailer has all the fun elements including big sets, one-liners, bone-tickling comedy, and action-packed drama. Also, there is a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, which makes the film even more intriguing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Cirkus will have a global theatrical release on December 23, 2022, which is Christmas Eve. The movie takes place in the 1960s. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, it is the prequel to Golmaal Again.