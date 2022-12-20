Rohit Saraf Hints At Teaming Up With 'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan| Watch

Rohit Saraf recently created a stir on social media with his latest post. The Mismatched actor on Monday shared a picture of himself with the Never Have I Ever's actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and captioned it as, "Ain't nobody like my Devi girl. Can’t wait to show the world what’s been developing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

However, on Wednesday, the Ludo actor, took the internet by storm when he shared a collab video of the duo on Instagram and wrote, "Never did I ever imagine that this collab would actually happen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Rohit's post is currently all over the internet, as his fans cannot wait to see him with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. However, some people assert that the video has been edited from their individual web series, Mismatched and Never Have I Ever, and are referring to it as an advertising effort for the streaming service, Netflix.

Taking to the comment's section below Rohit's post, a user wrote, "What a perfect photoshop ? Who edited this? I want to hire that guy," while another quipped, "Hats off to the VFX team..this is just toooooooooo goood!!"

Some fans also found an interesting connection between the two shows - the widely popular Mismatched scene where Dimple threw a glass of cold coffee at Rishi's face and in Never Have I Ever season 3, Devi doing the same to Des.

"Rohit and his obsession with girls who throw coffee on boys," a user wrote while another commented, "Rishi loves girls who love to throw coffee."

The Bollywood heartthrob celebrated his birthday on December 8. Taking to social media, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans and admirers for making his birthday special by showering abundant love on him.

"It's 4:10 am, I'm in my bed catching up on all the love I'm very lucky to get for my birthday. Going through all the edits and posts y'all very sweetly made for me and I come across this one reel and I suddenly don't know what to feel. There are some moments in life that are so powerful and leave such an impact that one doesn't even comprehend it entirely. This is that moment for me," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

"The one that proves that love is bigger than anything in the world. It's a different kind (?) of happiness, the one I'm feeling rn. I think for the first time I don't wanna scream or dance or sing or be wildly jumpy happy. I just want to sit in silence and breathe and feel every beat of my heart as it expands in gratitude. Thank you for this new definition of love. This really has no bounds. And will stay with me forever! I want to meet each one of you and hug you. And I will. So so humbled and so deeply touched."

On the work front, Rohit made his film debut with Dear Zindagi (2016) in a supporting role. Apart from Mismatched, Saraf has also appeared as Shatak in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound, the official remake of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk, along with Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Pashmina, Jibraan Khan (who appeared as a child actor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Naila Grewal.

Sharing the news on social media, Rohit wrote, "It's happening!!!!!!! When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

He also shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Hello! I don't know whether it's just me or if everybody feels this- but It's almost bittersweet when you actualise a dream you’ve seen for years. Today, for me it is. A huge part of who I am, and have been for as long as I can remember being, was this dream. Not sure how I'll feel tomorrow morning when I wake up because the thought wouldn't be "I can't wait for the day" because it's now my reality. I'm living it. "One day" is where I'd found my solitude, no matter the kinda day I had. Some were when i day-dreamt, some when I was angry.. when I felt inspired, when I longed, when I was heart broken, dejected, when I was motivated, when I hit my rock bottom and when I was overjoyed. Today, as I share what I've known for a few months, with the world- my world, I realise no matter how hard I try, my imagination could've never done justice to every emotion I feel at this moment. "One day" is the most beautiful place I've ever been in, so reassuring, so empowering, so incredibly happy.. man I'm never leaving. Hehe! ☺️

Thank you to every single one of y'all who have loved, supported and held me as I crawled and took baby steps the past 8 years. Should we take some leaps now? Come let’s dream like giants, all over again! #IshqVishqRebound ♥️."