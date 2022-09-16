Rohit Saraf And Prajakta Koli’s ‘Mismatched 2’ To Be Out On Netflix This October, See Date

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, who essayed the role of Dimple and Rishi in Netflix’ drama series, ‘Mismatched’, are all set to return with a brand new season. On Thursday, the duo announced the season 2 of their 2020-series via their social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram, Rohit Saraf announced the release date for the upcoming season. “Who’s ready for some heartbreaks? Not me.. #MismatchedSeason2 streaming from 14th October 2022 on @netflix_in,” he captioned the post. Take a look:

In another post, Rohit and Prajakta dropped an announcement video for “November 20th 2020- our lives literally changed. There has not been a day ever since that we’ve not been asked ‘when is season 2 of Mismatched releasing?’.. and every single time we had so much to say but we’d always end up just saying ‘hopefully soon’. The kind of love team Mismatched has received for the past two long years is honestly something we all still find very hard to wrap our heads around."

"When we shot season 1, the only thing that we had in mind was that we wanted to love what we were creating and we wanted to have fun while it lasted. But that changed when we commenced the shoot for season 2. We didn’t just want to have fun and love what we were creating, but we also wanted you to love it equally. And so finally, we are so sorry that we made all of you wait for as long as we did. But we are back. And we earnestly hope you love it, as much as we do..this time, more than ever before. We can’t wait to meet you again. Coming soon!!" read the post.

‘Mismatched 2’ will mark the return of Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in the leads, with Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey returning as part of the recurring cast.

Season 1 chronicled new-age relationships and feuds, with central characters Dimple, Rishi along with their close ones struggling to navigate through complexities. ‘Mismatched Season 2’ will have its premiere on October 14.