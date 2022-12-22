Rohan Shreshtha On His Experience Of Photographing Lionel Messi: 'I Was Nervous As Hell'

ROHAN Shreshtha is the man behind stunning photographs of Indian celebrities from the film industry. The ace photographer has now collaborated with World Football Champion Lionel Messi and has also become the first Indian photographer to collaborate with Messi.

Sharing how he got to work with Messi, Rohan wrote, "It all began as a simple WhatsApp message that I got from my wonderful friend, @manasvi18"Hey are you a Messi fan?” he asked "man, I worship the ground he walks on". "okay so would you be interested in shooting him?” He asks as I promptly reply with "I will give you my left nut"So we’re going to Paris! It happened just like that. The most incredible part of my year."

He added, "When people play the hypothetical game of “Who’s the one person you’d do anything to photograph?”, for me it was always this one guy. Being a Barca fan since 1999, Messi isn't just a footballer or the GOAT or the world champion. He's our boy from la masia, the one whose given me an infinite amount of happy memories since his debut in 2004/05."

Sharing the experience of working with Messi, he wrote, "At the start of this shoot my hands were actually shaking and I was like, “fuck okay this is what it's like to be very very nervous”. I was a ball of anxiety prior and had to call up my friends to calm me down. The shoot was so smooth and eventually Messi was told by his team that I was a MASSIVE fan and at the end of the shoot he came over and hugged me. Post shoot ngl many tears were shed. Thank you to @homyarpatel my assistant who held me together when I was feeling nervous."

"These images were shot a month and a half ago and my friends asked me why I wasn’t putting them up? “I'll wait for him to win the World Cup”. A few days ago I was fortunate enough to be in the stadium watching Leo lift that trophy. It was written in the stars and sometimes we just have to be grateful for what life gives us," he concluded.

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Bhuvan Bam, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Ahan Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Mira Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and other Bollywood celebs reacted to Rohan's post and congratulated him as well.

For the unversed, Rohan has worked with many celebrities including Kevin Hart, Rashmika Mandanna, Virat Kohli, Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Manushi Chillar, among others.