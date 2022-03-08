New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has responded to the rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against her allegedly for not attending an event for which she had taken Rs 37 lakh in advance. Reports in ETimes claimed that Sinha didn't turn up for the event where she was invited as the chief guest.

Rebuffing the gossip Sinha took to Instagram to issue a statement on this matter. In the statement, she said “There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity.”

Sinha also claimed that the man who had reported a case against her was trying to extort money from her by attacking her reputation. She said her legal team will take action against him for contempt of court.

“This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me," Sinha added.

According to the ETimes report, Pramod Sharma, an event organiser and a resident of Katghar police station area of Moradabad, had invited the actress for an event as the chief guest. However, she failed to attend the event, following which the organiser demanded his money back. The case dates back to 2019 and the matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha