Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt-Starrer

KARAN Johar is all set to sit on the director's chair once again with the much-awaited film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film. Now, Karan has finally announced the movie's official release date.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani :When and Where To This Family Drama

Announcing the release date, Karan wrote, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

Ab intezaar khatam!🥳

We’re bringing some dhamakedaar family entertainment mixed with a whole lot of pyaar for you and your parivaar!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing on 28th April, 2023 in cinemas near you!#RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @AzmiShabana @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/uxvrhX2y93 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 12, 2022

He added, "It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in August 2022 and celebrated together. Ranveer wrote, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023."

Karan Johar also penned a sweet note on the film's wrap. "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a Kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful," Karan wrote.

Ranveer and Alia will reunite for Karan Johar's directorial as they have previously worked together for the blockbuster Gully Boy. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.