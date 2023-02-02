Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani POSTPONED: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt’s Film To Now Release On This Date

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s release date has been postponed by the makers. Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Cirkus’ star announced the news on Thursday.

Ranveer Singh posted a poster of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on his social media account with the new release date of the film. “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023,” read the caption of his post.

Take a look:

Karan Johar too announced the news via his social media handle and wrote, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!🍿❤️ #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, the film has been directed by Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks the first time on screen collaboration of Ranveer Singh with Karan Johar.

This is the second time the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has been postponed. Previously, the film was to be released in February 2023 and was then slated to be released in theaters in April 2023.

According to reports, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani have shifted the release date of the film to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Reports also suggest that a song featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is yet to be shot and the film is still in the works. The song shoot was postponed due to Alia Bhatt taking a break from work for maternity duties.

Alia Bhatt gave birth to her first child, baby girl Raha in November 2022. The actor has been on a break from work since then.