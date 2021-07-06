Karan Johar took to his Instagram while sharing the news about his upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." The movie features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his upcoming project "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will mark Karan Johar's return as a director after a long time.

Taking to Twitter, KJo announced his film and wrote, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy". He also mentioned that the movie will be released in 2022.

Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey! Meet the rest of the parivaar today at 2pm! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/Wc53dhxkMM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021

On Monday, Karan shared a video on his Instagram account in which he said that in the last few years, he was busy working on making the Dharma brand expand, however now he wants to go back on a film set as that makes him happy. While sharing the Instagram post he wrote, ‘the beginning of a new journey and (his) way back home - all at once’.

Karan's last directed movie was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan. After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan directed two other short films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories which were released on Netflix.

Karan as quoted by HT said, “The last five years for me have been about making Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Dharma 2.0 grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers. But personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world filled with a multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions.”

He further added, “And I feel it's time to go back to my favourite place, on set, and to create what I adore the most - love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow - a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your wishes and blessings as I begin this journey.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen