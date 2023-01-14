'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani': Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh To Shoot For A Special Song In March: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is touted as one of the most-anticipated projects of the year 2023 and for those who await the release of the movie, there's an interesting update about the upcoming movie.

Reportedly, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani are planning to hold the last leg of shooting in March this year. According to E-Times, the makers of the movie are all set to shoot a special song. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won't begin rehearsing the song until the dates are set, even if they haven't been decided upon yet. The pre-production work for this shooting schedule has already started, and Karan Johar's team intends to make the song "bigger than life" one of the "main attractions" of the movie.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Earlier, speaking about working with seasoned actresses like Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, KJo said, "The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia."

"We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on April 28, this year.