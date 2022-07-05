Rocketry Vs Om BO Collection: R Madhavan's Film Performs Decently, Aditya Kapur-Starrer Records Low Numbers

R Madhavan's directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer action film 'Rashtra Kavach Om' clashed at the box office as both were released on July 1. Even though both the films have completely different genres, there was a lot of anticipation about both the projects. R Madhavan and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen in completely different roles in their respective films. Rocketry received a good response from the critics but is doing average at the box office. Meanwhile, Om revived a mixed response from the critics and is struggling to maintain its pace at the box office. Moreover, JugJugg Jeeyo is still going strong and giving competition to both films.

According to box office India, Rashtra Kavach Om collected only Rs 4 crore nett over the first weekend. The website sacnilk mentioned that the movie collected approximately Rs 1 crore as per the early estimates on Monday.

Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection:

Day 1, July 1, Friday- Rs 1.35 crore

Day 2, July 2, Saturday- Rs 1.25 crore

Day 3, July 3, Sunday- Rs 1.50 crore (approx)

Meanwhile, even though Rocketry started low, it has shown improvement at the box office on the first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 3.85 crore approximately at the box office. According to the website sacnilk, Rocketry collected 0.75 crores as per the early estimates in the Hindi market.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection (Hindi)

Day 1, July 1, Friday- Rs 65 lacs

Day 2, July 2, Saturday- Rs 1.30 crore

Day 3, July 3, Sunday- Rs 1.90 crore (approx)

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Written, directed and produced by R Madhavan, the movie also stars R. Madhavan in the titular role. It is a biographical drama, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. The movie was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Rashtra Kavach Om:

Rashtra Kavach Om stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya. It is directed by Kapil Verma.