Rocketry Vs Om BO Collection: Madhavan's Film Doubles Up, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Struggles On Day 2

R Madhavan's much-anticipated film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Aditya Roy Kapur's action film 'Rashtra Kavach Om' hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. Both the films have completely different genres and there was a lot of anticipation about these films as the main leads were seen in a completely different avatars. But these films are struggling to earn good numbers at the box office despite creating a lot of buzz. On Day 2, Rocketry showed a good growth, but the box office earnings are still low. Meanwhile, Om struggles to earn on the box office.

According to the film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om struggles to show growth on Day 2. The movie earned Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday and its total box office collection is Rs 3.21 crore.

#RashtraKavachOm struggles on Day 2... Dips at national chains, but performs better in mass pockets... The 2-day total, however, is extremely low... Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 3.21 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/keHy33NkCj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect showed a little growth on Saturday in the Hindi Market. The total collection of Rocketry in two days is around Rs 2 crore and has shown double growth than Friday, according to the Box Office India. Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect attracted more audiences on Day 2 than on day 1.

About Rashtra Kavach Om:

Directed by Kapil Verma, Rashtra Kavach Om stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya. The action thriller film was released in the theatres on July 1, 2022.

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars R. Madhavan in the titular role and the movie is also written, directed and produced by R Madhavan. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. The movie hit the theatres on July 1, 2022, and was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.