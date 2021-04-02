Rocketry Trailer: The biographical drama is based on the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist of ISRO, who was falsely accused of espionage.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was dropped today and it has surely left everyone impressed which not just include the fans but also celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.

The biographical drama is a narration of the real-life story of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. The Supreme Court had acquitted the scientist in 1998.

Celebs made a beeline on social media, heaping praises on the enthralling trailer and said that they cannot wait to watch the film. Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wished Madhavan “all the very best”.

T 3860 - All the very best Maddy .. 🤗🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/U6J2mD3uFF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

Actor Hrithik Roshan hailed 'The Maddy Effect' and lauded Madhavan's transformation into a director and writer. "They say all good things take time.. I call it the Maddy effect! This MAD cinema lover turns director, writer, and story teller. Don’t miss out this flight of #Rocketrythefilm, guys. Enjoy the trailer," he tweeted.

They say all good things take time.. I call it the Maddy effect! This MAD cinema lover turns director, writer, and story teller. Don't miss out this flight of #Rocketrythefilm, guys. Enjoy the trailer. @ActorMadhavan @NambiNOfficial https://t.co/VTwiliz8sw pic.twitter.com/wvuJGBJg8N

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2021

Priyanka Chopra also lauded Madhavan for choosing such an "intriguing subject" to direct and write. "Maddy! You maverick… trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! ‘Rocketry’ looks amazing… all the very best my friend," she wrote on Twitter.

In his reply to Pee Cee, Madhav thanked her, saying that it "meant the world to us". "Oh Man... Coming from you it means the world to us . This is so incredibly sweet and kind of you. Thank you so very much my lady.. I wish I could explain to you one of these days what this means to me. God bless you," he tweeted.

Others who hailed the trailer of Madhavan's directorial debut included Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh and Dia Mirza.

Congratulations @ActorMadhavan .. looks like you’ve fully immersed yourself in this one .. Wish you and your team all the success with it 😊👊🏽❤️ #Rocketry https://t.co/mjA4p07eOP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 1, 2021

Outstanding Brother man @ActorMadhavan !!! One of the best trailers I have seen in recent times. I wish you only the best and super success at the box office. #RocketryTheFilm https://t.co/W9YAEbNzTK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 1, 2021

Wooohoooooo Maddy!!! This is FABULOUS 🙌🏼⭐️💫 🚀 It takes ALOT see this vision through. You have done it with strength and grace. Proud of you my friend @ActorMadhavan and CAN’T wait to watch ❤️https://t.co/bH5nkEWBBW@NambiNOfficial @TricolourFilm @VijayMoolan#RocketryTheFilm pic.twitter.com/fCbviQZaSn

— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 1, 2021

The 2-minute-46-second long trailer features the actor as Nambi Naryanan in a never-seen-before avatar. What one cannot miss is the massive transformation the actor went through to deep-dive into the character of Nambi. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has also made a cameo appearance in the trailer.

The film, which is set to be released in "Summer 2021", is written, directed and produced by Madhavan.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta