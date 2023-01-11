Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Gets Shortlisted For Oscars 2023; R Madhavan Says 'I’m Grinning Like A Cheshire Cat'

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is acclaimed to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. Receiving heaps of praise and applause from across the world, the film has officially entered the longlist of Oscars 2023.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is now qualified for the Oscars 2023 along with four other Indian films i.e. 'The Kashmir Files', 'Kantara', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'RRR.' R Madhavan being highly expressive about the film is thrilled and excited about this new journey.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the film entered the Oscars first list, R Madhavan said, "This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly, the love of the people around the world."

He concluded, "Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and NOW this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut. The excitement begins again."

R Madhavan cannot stop smiling at the feat, where he added, "I feel a great sense of gratitude and now the excitement has crept in about the Oscars."

He further added, "The whole team of Rocketry is going to give it the best shot at this nomination and do what we need to do with the campaign and leave the rest of God. This feels extremely fantastic and I am sorry, I'm grinning like a Cheshire cat!"

R Madhavan directed, produced, and acted in the film and for the first time in his career, the star donned multiple hats turning out to be marvelous for him. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based on the life of Nambi Narayan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was backed by production house Tricolor Films and was in association with Varghese Moolan Pictures. The film also stars Simran and Ranjit Kapoor in prominent roles.

The film also has a special cameo by Suriya in the South version of the film, whereas in the Hindi and English versions superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance. The film was released on July 1, 2022, and collected around Rs 13.92 Crore at the box office.