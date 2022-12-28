Rocket Gang OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aditya Seal And Nikita Dutta’s Horror-Comedy

Choreographer Bosco Lee Martis' directorial debut film, ‘Rocket Gang’ is all set to premiere on digital platforms. The film, which released theatrically on November 11, 2022, stars Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles.

The plot of ‘Rocket Gang’ is a “roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance as the five friends come across a team of young ghost dancers who are on a mission to achieve their dream of winning the biggest dance competition,” as per the official synopsis.

Horror ka jhatka, comedy ka chaska aur dance ka tadka lekar aa rahi hai #RocketGang! 🤩

Premiering on the 30th Dec, only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/iq5sfv0qOF — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) December 28, 2022

Taking to their social media platform, OTT giant Zee5 announced that ‘Rocket Gang’ will be premiering digitally on their platform. “Horror ka jhatka, comedy ka chaska aur dance ka tadka lekar aa rahi hai #RocketGang! Premiering on the 30th Dec, only on #ZEE5,” read the official tweet by Zee5. Take a look at their post here:

‘Rocket Gang’ will stream on Zee5 from December 30, 2022. Interestingly, the film also features a special song starring Ranbir Kapoor. Titled ‘Har Bachcha Hai Rocket’, the song features the ‘Brahmastra’ star in a fun and peppy number.

Talking about the film’s digital release, director Bosco Lee Martis said in a press statement, “It took us a couple of years to make this film and I hope the OTT audience enjoys what we have created. It’s a perfect film to stream with your family during this vacation season and will also be a visual treat for everyone. I am looking forward to the film’s second innings on ZEE5.”

Aditya Seal, who was also seen in Karan Johar’s dharma Productions’ film ‘Student of the Year 2’, alongside Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, said “I am sure the film will reach a wider audience. We have worked very hard during the shoot of this film; I really hope that the viewers have fun while watching it as much as we did while making it.”

“It’s a roller-coaster of life and dreams. It will awaken your will to achieve your dreams as it did for me. I’m sure the audience will relate to the film,” Nikita Dutta added in her press statement.