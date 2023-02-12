Rocket Boys 2 Teaser Out: Know When And Where To Watch This Period Drama On Science And Nation Building

The anticipation is finally over! The highly-acclaimed series "Rocket Boys" season 2, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, will be available for streaming in March. On Sunday, the lead actors of the show took to Instagram to share the news with their fans and followers.

Jim posted a teaser of the show and wrote, "Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty. #RocketBoys2 - Streaming this march only on Sony LIV..."

Watch the teaser here:

In the series, Jim played the role of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Ishwak portrayed Vikram Sarabhai. Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapur, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya also had significant roles in the first season of "Rocket Boys."

The teaser promises an exciting trip down memory lane to a time when India excelled in the realm of science. This new season is greatly anticipated by fans, and their enthusiasm could be seen in Jim's comment section.

Reacting to the teaser, one user wrote, "We missed this bgm," while another remarked, "Eagerly waiting! Loved your role in this one and the series as a whole!!" A third commented, "Looking forward for some good content," while a fourth noted, "Favourites are back." A fifth opined, "One of the best series i have ever seen and i have seen many."

The series, written and directed by Abhay Pannu, took home several honours at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022. The Best Director, Series honour went to director Abhay Pannu. In addition to these, the show won accolades for Best Series, Best VFX-Series, Best Production Design-Series, Best Screenplay-Series, Best Costume Design-Series, and Best Cinematographer-Series.

"Rocket Boys" was developed by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, and was also backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

"Rocket Boys" first premiered in February last year, and is majorly focused on three important decades, 1940s through the 1960s, when India was developing as a scientific nation.

