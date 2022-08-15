Rocket Boys 2 Teaser: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh's Pokhran Nuclear Test Story Will Keep You Hooked To Your Seats

The makers of the popular web series Rocket Boys have revealed the teaser of the second season today (August 15). The series features Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as eminent scientists Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. The series tells the story of how India became a nuclear power. The first season 1 of the series premiered in February on SonyLiv, whereas season 2 is expected to hit the platform either later this year or early next year.

The teaser of the second season is of 45-seconds and begins with a look at the 1974 historic nuclear test that took place in Pokhran. This test marked India's entry into the exclusive nuclear club.

Later a voice-over can be heard that says, “India will not be threatened. Not anymore. We are prepared to take any action necessary.” Then a text can be seen on the screen that reads “After this day, no one dared to challenge the sovereignty of India.”

After this, a brief look at Jim Sarbh and Ishwak has been revealed. Apart from that the glimpse of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as Arjun Radhakrishnan as a young APJ Abdul Kalam was also revealed.

The teaser was shared by the social media handle of SonyLiv. “As the country comes together to celebrate its 75th year of independence, SonyLIV unveils the teaser for the much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys,” the caption reads.

Take a look here:

Season one of the show was one of the rollercoaster rides which depicts two legendary scientists embarked on the path to create India’s first rocket. Meanwhile, the second season of the show is expected to take the story forward from the 1960s to Dr Bhabha’s death in 1966 and beyond.

The series is created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.