Robert Pattinson is 'The Batman'; watch official teaser trailer here

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Warner Bros has unveiled a teaser-trailer of Matt Reeves' much-anticipated DC film, ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson as a haunted cape crusader. Soundtracked by Nirvana’s ‘Something in the way’, the two-minute-twenty-four-second trailer reflects a relatively darker version of the Gotham city, with a slight resemblance to The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan’s style.

Crime is running rampant in the Gotam city and Batman is shown unleashing vengeance on a group of lowlifes. Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne appears to be a little more unkempt and goth. The trailer also introduces Jeffrey Wright as James Gordan, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

“You’re becoming quite a celebrity,” Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth can he heard asks him at one point in the trailer. “Why is [the Riddler] writing to you?”

Watch the teaser-trailer here:

The Batman is scheduled to hit the movie theatres on October 1, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to be released in June 2021, but the production had been suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to resume in September. The film also stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Colin Farrell.

This is the first time Tenet actor Robert Pattinson will be playing Batman. The actor, who has avoided major franchises since his Twilight films signed on to play Batman because he found the character's lack of superpowers interesting. The DC superhero was previously portrayed by Academy Award winner Ben Affleck in two batman films. Prior to that, Academy Award winner Christian Bale had played the superhero in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's much-acclaimed trilogy -- Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

