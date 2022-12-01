Robert De Niro To Star In Netflix Political Thriller 'Zero Day'

Robert De Niro is considering taking on his first major part in a television series. The Academy Award recipient is lined up to star in a Netflix miniseries called Zero Day that is produced by Eric Newman of Narcos fame and Noah Oppenheim, the NBC News president.

However, little is known about the series, but it is said to be a political thriller with De Niro playing the role of former US president.

According to Variety, Newman and Oppenheim will compose a screenplay based on a narrative by Newman, Oppenheim and Pulitzer-winning author and journalist Michael Schmidt.

Newman, having a comprehensive contract with Netflix, and Oppenheim will serve as executive producers with Robert De Niro and Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media.

If Zero Day is given the go-ahead, it will be the first time De Niro has taken on an extended role for a TV series. In 2017, he earned an Emmy nomination for playing Bernie Madoff in HBO's film The Wizard of Lies, and he has made sporadic appearances on Saturday Night Live and Extras.

In addition to Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Newman is an executive producer of Netflix's The Watcher and True Story and the upcoming Painkiller and Griselda.

De Niro was last seen in a major role alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more in David O. Russell's Amsterdam.

The movie chronicles the journey of three friends--a medic, a nurse, and an attorney--as they strive to unravel the perplexing homicide of an old US military officer and a plan to seize control of the president of the US.

The actor has also reunited with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon. This movie, based on David Grann's renowned crime thriller, narrates the genuine story of the Osage Indian people in Oklahoma in the 1920s who became extremely affluent after oil was discovered beneath their land.

Gradually, the Osage were slaughtered, and the ensuing circle of skulduggery, greed and homicide became so outrageous that the FBI was compelled to intervene.

Apart from De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Brendan Fraser, and more. It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.