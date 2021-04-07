Saqib Khan took to his official social media handle to share his picture along with a long post where he spoke about saying goodbye to showbiz. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saqib Khan who appeared in reality show Roadies Revolution in 2020, has decided to quit showbiz. Yes, the model and actor has decided to take the spiritual path totally and has announced his retirement from the film industry. He took to his official social media handle to share a long post where he spoke about saying good bye to showbiz.

Saqib shared a picture and wrote, "Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah... HE is the best Planner. As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A K I B K H A N (@saqibkhan_64)

Just like him, a few months ago, actress Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan too had quit the films. Sana had taken to her social media handle and had written that although she liked the films but wanted to embrace the spiritual path now. Her post said, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them." Sana had deleted all her previous posts and got married Anas Saiyad.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal