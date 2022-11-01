RM Confirms BTS' Collaboration With Pharrell Williams For His Upcoming Album Phriends

BTS' RM on Tuesday announced that he will be releasing his solo album soon and that he is working on it. The news made some crazy buzz among fans and now RM has given hint about the work of the band as a whole. In an interview, RM revealed that BTS as a group will be seen in Pharrell Williams's next album Phriends Volume One. Yes! you read that right.

BTS will be next seen in a music video of Pharrell Williams, the same was hinted at by RM and William in their interview with Rolling Stones. In the same interview, both musicians talked about their collaboration and discussed their musical careers.

During the interview, BTS' RM asked Pharrell if he had any projects in the pipeline and he answered, “Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

Meanwhile, RM also talked about his solo record and said, “Like 90 per cent of the work is done. I’ve released some mixtapes as one of the members of the band, but it was just an experiment. I think this time it’s maybe my official first solo album. But it’s been, like, 10 years since we had our debut as a team. K-pop is all about the band and the groups. And as I told you, I personally started my career as a rapper and as a poet. So that was a tricky part actually because K-pop is like a mix. It’s a mix of American pop music, other visuals, Korea, and social media and stuff. It’s really intense and really hectic. So it has some pros and cons of its own.”

RM added that over the course of the 10 years the band had become a social figure, and ‘they took it’, but after meeting President Biden, he felt rather confused. “I think I was really confused and I’m like, “What am I, a diplomat or what?”

BTS’ RM’s solo album is expected to release at the end of November. After Jin initiates the process for mandatory military service, the rest of the band is expected to follow as well, according to their own schedules.