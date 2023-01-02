Riverdale Season 7 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Finale Season Of Archies Comics Adaptation

For the pop-culture aficionado in us, 2023 has a tonne of fascinating things in store, and the ongoing Archie Comics adaptation, Riverdale, is undoubtedly one of them. The Netflix hit show is all set for its seventh season which will also mark show's finale.

This American supernatural horror crime drama television series is based on the characters of Archie Comics. The show stars a large ensemble cast based on the Archie Comics characters, including KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the narrator of the show.

This group of teens tries to uncover the dangers hiding within this seemingly peaceful community after a teen was murdered in the town of Riverdale.

When will Riverdale Season 7 release?

According to Netflix Life, Riverdale Season 7 won't premiere on 'The CW' until sometime in 2023. As per Entertainment Weekly, the show will premiere on the network in the spring of 2023.

Riverdale Season 7 will be streaming on Netflix US eight days after the season finale airs on the official network The CW

Riverdale Season 7 Cast:

KJ Apa will again be playing Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart will play Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes will be seen as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse will feature as Jughead Jones.

Apart from this, fans will also see Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper.

Earlier, Deadline reported that two new cast members will be joining the final Riverdale season. These new faces include Nicholas Barasch as Julian Blossom, and Karl Walcott as Clay Walker.