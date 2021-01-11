Earlier, it was reported that Rakhi's husband had approached the makers of the show to allow him to enter the house this month.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The entertainer of this Bigg Boss season is Rakhi Sawant and she surely knows how to tempt the drama to entertain viewers. However, the actress is waiting for the arrival of her husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 14 and she keeps on telling the viewers that her marriage is for real. Now, Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant told in an interview that the actor's husband is abroad because of business and won't be able to come sooner as the flights are not working.

Rakesh Sawant told ETimes in an interview that her marriage is not a lie. He said that Ritesh jiju loves Rakhi very much and so does she, family members are also very happy with her decision to marry Ritesh and Rakhi has finally chose someone really nice in her life, who does not interfere much and giver her personal space and wants her to be happy.

Rakesh further said "Everyone like Abhishek Awasthi and others used Rakhi to make their career and enter the industry. They used Rakhi's name and fame that she had then, to make their careers. Rakhi was naive back then and we would tell her they are not nice people, they are using her but then she was in love and she did not listen to us. I am hoping that this month Ritesh jiju manages to come to India and enter Bigg Boss to be with her. I want viewers to see that they are such a lovable couple."

Earlier, it was reported that Rakhi's husband had approached the makers of the show to allow him to enter the house this month.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma