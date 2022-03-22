New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, will come back on screen together for their upcoming movie, ‘Mister Mummy’. The movie revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children, but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts.

T-Series posted the pictures of Riteish and Genelia with Shaad Ali and announced on their Twitter handle that the shoot for ‘Mister Mummy’ has begin in England. In the caption, they wrote, “And the journey begins, #MisterMummy goes on floors today in England. @Riteishd @geneliad #ShaadAli @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @HecticCinema @bagapath #ShivChanana”.

The movie is directed by Shaadi Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth. Apart from Riteish and Genelia, the cast of ‘Mister Mummy’ is not known, and the release date of the movie is also not announced yet.

Riteish and Genelia were last seen together in the hit movie ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ in 2012, and they got married in the same year. They also made their debut together with the film, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. Genelia will also make her Marathi cinema debut with Riteish’s directorial debut, ‘Ved’. The copule often some funny reels together on their Instagram profiles. The reels are loved by their fans and are always viral on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh was earlier seen in commercially successful films like Housefull 4 and Baaghi 3 and Marjaavaan. Mostly seen in the comedy roles, Riteish impressed the critics and the audience with his negative role in 'Ek Villian' and 'Marjaavaan'. Genelia Deshmukh has also left her mark in Telugu and Tamil film industry and is considered as one of the leading actress in the South Indian Industry.

