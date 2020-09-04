Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Here is a look back at five occasions when Rishi Kapoor owned Twitter with his posts:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, the ‘Chocolate Boy’ of Bollywood’s seventies, is no more between but his evergreen roles and joyous nature will stay in our hearts for long.

Quite different from his roles which earned him the epithet of evergreen romantic hero, Rishi was a rage on Twitter with his brutally honest and spot on tweets and replies, which also got him into controversies on occasions.

On his 68th birth anniversary, here is a look back at five occasions when Rishi Kapoor owned Twitter with his posts:

1. Soon after the government imposed pan-India lockdown in March this year to contain the spread of coronavirus, Rishi appealed for opening of licensed liquor shops "for sometime in the evening".

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) Also Read Bigg Boss 2020: Know who may join the 14th season of reality show as.. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

2. The late actor's son Ranbir Kapoor doesn't have a presence on social media. Often, the latter's fans reached out to his father to share their thoughts or extend wishes. Rishi made it clear that he was not "Ranbir's mail box".

3. In 2016, he jibe at fast-fashion clothing when he spotted shredded jeans and top at Zara left the fans laughing their lungs out.

4. In 2019, he was shocked to see the price tags on some high-end sneakers in New York, and shared a picture for his followers to see.

Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. “Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein” Crazy! pic.twitter.com/6NjemHFtzE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

5. Not only the actor loved taking dig at others, he also loved self-deprecating humour equally.

My future. After all the bashing I have got and threats to boycott my films ab bas Ye hi reh gaya hai! pic.twitter.com/m9EKqj4SBX

Rishi Kapoor, who personified the Bollywood romantic hero for three decades before becoming a sought after character artiste, died on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Rishi made his first screen appearance when he was just a toddler in his father Raj Kapoor's film Shri 420, where he appeared in the song Pyaar hua ikraarhua. This was followed by "Mera Naam Joker" in 1970.

But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster Bobby, again directed by his father, that he really became a marquee name, making his debut as a romantic hero, a slot he made his very own as he danced and sang through three decades and scores of movies.

His notable films as a romantic hero include "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Henna" and "Saagar".

He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying. His notable films as a character artiste are "Do Dooni Chaar" with wife Neetu, "Agneepath" and "Kapoor & Sons.

