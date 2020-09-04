New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Celebrating the 68th birth anniversary of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahani penned down an emotional note and shared some beautiful old family pictures that remind us of a perfect family.

Summing up her relationship with father in a note, she wrote, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday.”

The pictures featured kid Ridhima Kapoor, young and handsome Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor. In one of the pictures, an entire Kapoor family posed in a frame, laughing and enjoying. Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima’s daughter Samara were also posing in some pictures. Commenting on the pictures shared by Ridhima, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan wrote, Happy Birthday! Such lovely photographs.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year, leaving the entire country shocked and disheartened. Rishi Kapoor left us amidst coronavirus lockdown because of which Ridhima couldn’t reach before father’s last rites. She posted a picture with the late actor and wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

