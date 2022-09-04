Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: When Sharmaji Namkeen Actor Revealed How He Got His Nickname 'Chintu'

Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors in the film industry and ruled millions of hearts with his spectacular performances in his films. From winning everyone's heart in his debut film Bobby to making everyone cry and laugh at the same time in Sharmaji Namkeen, the late veteran actor never failed to impress the audience. He passed away in 2020 after fighting a two-year battle with leukaemia. Moreover, he was known by his famous nickname 'Chintu'. His fans know about his nickname, but very few are aware of how the actor got his nickname.

Moreover, he shared that he was not fond of his nickname. In an interview in 2015, the late actor revealed that he got his nickname 'Chintu' after a poem, which his brother Randhir Kapoor used to recite.

"It was something created ever since infancy. When my brother, Randhir Kapoor, was in school, he found a poem that had the following lines, ‘Chote se Chintu miya, Lambi si Pooch, Jaha jaaye Chintu miya, wahaan jaye pooch.’ Since I was youngest and the newly born, Chintu became my nickname,” the actor had said. He added, "Since I was the youngest and newly born, Chintu became my nickname."

In 2019, he also tweeted a picture of him wearing a bucket with 'Chintoo' written on it. He also wrote, "Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name! Parents must never nick name a child. I never did."



For the unversed, other members in the Kapoor family also have nicknames. The nicknames are Daboo (Randhir Kapoor), Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor), Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) and Bebo (Kareena Kapoor).

Rishi Kapoor made his debut on the big screen in 1970 with the 'Mera Naam Joker' and he won the 'National Film Award for Best Child Artist' as well. Later, in 1973, he made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in 'Bobby'. He also won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Bobby. His notable films include Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Deewana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Luck By Chance, Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Mulk, 102 Not Out, Kapoor And Sons, to name a few.