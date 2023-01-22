Rishab Shetty-Starrer 'Kantara' Completes 100 Days Since Hindi Release; Makers Express Gratitude

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is one of the biggest films of 2022 and on Sunday, the film completed 100 days since it was released in Hindi. The Hombale Films expressed happiness and gratitude to the audience on social media over the film's success at the global level.

Hombale Films headed to social media and expressed how ecstatic they are as Kantar completed 100 days. "We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support," the production house tweeted. Rishab Shetty also shared the same tweet on his Twitter handle.

On September 30, the Kannada version of Kantara was released, while the Hindu version was released on October 14. The movie was helmed by Rishab Shetty, who also played the lead role. The movie has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The 2022 hit film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali. The movie was highly-praised for the proper showcasing of the Bhoota Kola, action sequences, editing, soundtrack, and musical score.

Rishab Shetty and the entire team of Kantara recently sought blessings from the Daiva at the Bhoota Kola Festival. Sharing the same, the production house shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. You surrender to nature & worship God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva! @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG @Karthik1423."

The video saw Rishab Shetty and the entire team of Kantara sitting in one of the corners of the huge ground as they witness Daiva. In the video, Daiva could be seen greeting Shetty as the former blesses him. Daiva could also be seen dancing with the Kantara team. The Bhoota Kola performer even recreated a scene from Kantara's climax. The performer compassionately embraced Rishab, Vijay Kirgandur, and other members of the crew.