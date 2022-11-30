Rishab Shetty's Kantara To Be Released In English? Here's All You Need To Know

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ continues to perform at the box-office. Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, the film released theatrically in Kannada language on September 30, 2022.

After the film’s success amongst the Sandalwood audiences, the Hindi-dubbed version of ‘Kantara’ released theatrically two weeks later, on October 14, 2022. The film is also available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Recently, the makers of ‘Kantara’ released the film’s Tulu version for the audiences as well. According to reports, the makers of the Kannada blockbuster are now planning to release the movie in English as well.

‘Kantara’ will reportedly be dubbed into English. A report in ETimes quoted the the founder of the film’s production house, Homable Films confirmed that the film will be released in English version soon. However, it is still unclear whether ‘Kantara’ in English will be released in theaters or directly on OTT.

If the news turns out to be true, this will be a rare feat in the Kannada film industry as so far, only Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ was reported to be dubbed in English language. Interestingly, not even rocking star Yash’s ‘KGF’ film franchise saw a release in English.

Talking about ‘Kantara’, the film has turned out to be a monstrous success at the box-office. Recently, the film overtook ‘The Kashmir Files’ to become the most profitable Hindi film of 2022.

‘Kantara’ has earned a whopping profit during its 50 days+ run at the theaters. The film has crossed the profit percentage of nearly 1800%.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, the film was made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore. The film has so far collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

‘Kantara’ is based on a small community of people living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. “Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature,” read the official plot of the film.