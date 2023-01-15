Rishab Shetty Talks About Rashmika Mandanna Being 'Ungrateful' To Him For 'Kirik Party', 'I Don't Like Such Actresses'

South superstar Rishab Shetty has been winning praise from all across the globe for his latest blockbuster movie Kantara. The actor has been in headlines for quite some time now after actress Rashmika Mandanna didn't mention him and Rakshit Shetty while speaking about her career. The success of Rashmika's first film, Kirik Party, was discussed a few weeks ago, but neither the name of the production company, Paramvah Studios, nor the director Rishab were mentioned by her after which netizens labelled her 'ungrateful'.

Now, speaking about the same, Rishab Shetty said in a conversation with The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, "You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (One doesn’t mind. We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more)."

In an interview with the same journal, Rashmika mentioned the Kirik Party using air quotes and actions were regarded as "disrespectful." Reacting to the same, the Kantara star mentioned a list of actresses he would love to work with. He didn't mention Mandanna's name and used air quotes while saying, "Main actors ko script likhne ke baad choose karta hoon, aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ke actress, I don’t like them (I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers. These actors, I don’t like them)."

Kirik Party is touted as one of the most successful movies of the Kannada industry. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna's debut and also starred also starred Samyukhta Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. On completion of 6 years, Shetty headed to his social media space and tagged all the actors except Rashmika.